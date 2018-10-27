BREAKING NEWSPolice: Several casualties after shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMHope in the Wild
    10:30 AMPet Vet Dream Team
    11:00 AMPaid Program
    11:30 AMCBS Sports Spectacular
    12:30 PMCollege Football: The Drive to Atlanta
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It will be a dry and very warm weekend across Colorado thanks to a big ridge of high pressure in the atmosphere.

But it’ll also be windy at times, in particular, for areas along and north of Interstate 70. The winds are being caused by a strong pressure gradient over the area.

youreport2 Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Very Mild, Windy At Times

Because of the stronger winds aloft we should see awesome lenticular clouds form along the Front Range. Those are the clouds that look like stacks of pancakes or flying saucers.

Other than some wind we really have no weather worries until late Monday and early Tuesday when a strong cold front approaches the state.

It will be associated with a mid-week cool down and a chance for some rain or snow around Halloween.

5day Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Very Mild, Windy At Times

drought monitor Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Very Mild, Windy At Times

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s