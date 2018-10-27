By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – With so much history to explore in Denver, one of the best ways to take it in is to take a walk as part of the Historic Denver Walking Tour. It helps residents discover the city’s past and present come together.

History Denver extended their weekend historic architecture tours to be a part of Denver Arts Week.

“I have such a great love for this area, and I want everyone else to have that too,” said Kristin Bryant, docent for Historic Denver.

This is her first year as a tour guide, pulling back the curtains of history to reveal the past of Denver’s LoDo neighborhood.

“I’ve had a lot of people from Denver on the tour who said, ‘I’ve walked past this building so many times and I’ve never even noticed it,'” said Bryant.

Betsy Rumely took the tour along with some family.

“There’s so much to do here. My sisters came out last year, and now they’re back for their wedding anniversary now because they think it’s so fun,” said Rumely.

Rumely has been proud to see Denver develop and change over the last 40 years.

“The economy is diversified. We have so many great restaurants. The cultural institutions are really drawing great things,” said Rumley.

“Get out there and see it, examine it, you’ll love it,” said Bryant.

Bryant hopes architecture and historic tours like these will inspire the eyes to see Denver in a whole new light.

“I think you will love the city more and you’ll have a greater appreciation.”

LINK: Historic Denver Walking Tours

