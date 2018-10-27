BREAKING NEWSPolice: Several casualties after shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A community in Summit County came together to honor deputies and other first responders for saving a man’s life near Keystone in September.

A driver flagged down deputies Mariah Kroschel and Ryan Hosier with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office to help someone inside a vehicle having a heart attack. Their quick-thinking and actions saved his life.

“It’s pretty amazing. The community has always supported law-enforcement. It’s a great community to work for and it’s great. Wish the family could be here. I would like to see them. It’s good to see everybody get together all the systems. They helped us get recognized. Thank you,” the deputies said.

Both deputies were presented with life saving awards from the sheriff.

Deputy Kroschel is the sister of CBS4’s Matt Kroschel.

