DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado leaders responded to Saturday’s mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh which killed 11 people. Authorities say Robert Bowers yelled “All Jews must die,” before opening fire.

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper ordered flags on public buildings to be lowered to half-staff immediately until sunset on Oct. 31 to honor the victims.

Hickenlooper also shared his reaction on social media.

What happened at the Tree of Life Synagogue is purely tragic. We must able to live in peace and to worship in total freedom, without fear of discrimination or violence. Our hearts are with the people of Pittsburgh. — John W. Hickenlooper (@GovofCO) October 27, 2018

Colorado’s Republican Sen. Cory Gardner also shared his grief on social media.

The hateful and anti-Semitic attack on innocent people in Pittsburgh is horrific and sickening. Jaime and I are praying for the victims, their families, and the first responders. — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) October 27, 2018

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock released the following statement:

“Early this morning we learned of another act of senseless violence after a week of threats and unrest across the country. This morning’s attack on the Tree of Life Synagogue has shattered lives and shaken the faith of Americans. Denver mourns with those in Pittsburgh who have lost loved ones and been traumatized by this horrific event. They deserve more than our prayers. They deserve a promise that the basic human principles of tolerance, acceptance and inclusion our country was founded on will be echoed at every level of government and protected fiercely in our communities. This is an important reminder to all of us to be sensitive to our surroundings. If you see something – say something. We are all stronger together.”

