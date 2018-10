(CBS4) – Law enforcement agencies across Colorado collected prescription drugs as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Stations were set up across the state to safely dispose of the pills and over-the-counter drugs.

The effort aims to keep the medicine from getting into the wrong hands or being flushed where it can end up passing through the wastewater plant.

The pill collected from the Denver metro area will be taken to the DEA Denver Office where they will be destroyed.