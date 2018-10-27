DENVER (CBS4) – No incumbents are running in three of Colorado’s statewide seats, which includes the race for attorney general.

Our election partner CPT 12 recently hosted a debate between Republican George Brauchler and Democrat Phil Weiser.

The conversation turned tense when CBS4’s Political Specialist Shaun Boyd asked about abortion rights if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade.

“But I’m not here campaigning on taking away a woman’s right to choose. I’m not here campaigning on trying to overturn Roe vs. Wade, but it sounds like based on your question and that non-answer that Phil supports an abortion even up to the last possible minute of birth. I don’t think that’s the Colorado way and I wouldn’t support that,” Brauchler said.

“And that’s not what I said. I said I’m for preserving Roe vs. Wade when I asked George directly this question. This is an important responsibility for the AG to argue on behalf of the people of Colorado about what we believe our rights are. George said he’d have to think about he would do. I don’t have to think about this,” Weiser rebuttled.

