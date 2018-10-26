  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (AP) — Colorado has a new top federal prosecutor.

U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn was sworn in during a private ceremony Friday. Dunn was nominated by President Donald Trump in June and confirmed by the U.S. Senate in October.

Dunn was a shareholder at the Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck law and lobbying. He previously worked as a deputy attorney general under former Colorado Attorney General John Suthers, a Republican.

Dunn says he is honored to lead the office.

Dunn replaced Bob Troyer, who began leading the office in 2016 after former U.S. Attorney John Walsh resigned. Walsh was nominated by former President Barack Obama.

Troyer drew attention last month by saying he might take legal action against state-licensed marijuana businesses that harm community safety.

Dunn has not discussed his approach to marijuana enforcement.

