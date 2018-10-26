Filed Under:Dave Repsher, Flight For Life, Frisco, Karen Mahany, Local TV, Patrick Mahany, Summit County, Summit Medical Center

By Rick Sallinger

FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s been three years since a Flight for Life helicopter went down in a fiery crash, killing one and seriously injuring two others.

helicopter frisco crash Federal Law To Prevent Fiery Helicopter Crashes Celebrated In Summit County

The passage of a federal bill to prevent such fires after crashes was celebrated in Summit County.

Karen Mahany’s husband, the pilot, was killed. Patrick Mahany had flown for Flight for Life for 27 years.

repsher laws 6pkg frame 633 Federal Law To Prevent Fiery Helicopter Crashes Celebrated In Summit County

She told those gathered, “living through what we he have lived through one of greatest challenges in my life.”

repsher laws 6pkg frame 0 Federal Law To Prevent Fiery Helicopter Crashes Celebrated In Summit County

In July 2015, Patrick died when the Airbus Flight for Life helicopter he was piloting crashed seconds after takeoff in Summit County. That tragic day was remembered by those who gathered on Friday.

mahany Federal Law To Prevent Fiery Helicopter Crashes Celebrated In Summit County

The National Transportation Safety Board investigated with disturbing findings.

Karen Mahany remembers what she was told by investigators, “You know Mrs. Mahany this was a survivable crash if the safety equipment had been on board.”

copter crash2 Federal Law To Prevent Fiery Helicopter Crashes Celebrated In Summit County

The cause was determined to be from hydraulic issues, but the helicopter might not have burst into flames after impact if it had been equipped with what’s called a crash resistant safety system.

Karen Mahany called it a loophole that did not require it, “That gave manufacturers an out that they didn’t have to equip with crash resistant fuel tanks.”

repsher laws 6pkg frame 2373 Federal Law To Prevent Fiery Helicopter Crashes Celebrated In Summit County

She said 1,300 people before her husband had died previously and made it her cause to get that changed.

Flight nurse Dave Repsher was one of two on board severely injured in the crash. It has been a long difficult recovery.

repsher laws 6pkg frame 1953 Federal Law To Prevent Fiery Helicopter Crashes Celebrated In Summit County

“We were in the hospital fighting for our lives. Karen was trying to turn it into something positive,” he said.

That involved getting Colorado senators and congressional representatives to push for federal legislation.

dave repsher2 Federal Law To Prevent Fiery Helicopter Crashes Celebrated In Summit County

“Knowing how daunting it is to go out to Washington and stare down that can be an intimidating situation,” said Repsher.

Now all new helicopters must be equipped with the tanks designed to prevent fires after crashes.

repsher laws 6pkg frame 2343 Federal Law To Prevent Fiery Helicopter Crashes Celebrated In Summit County

Rep. Jared Polis, running for governor, and Sen. Michael Bennet were on hand. A letter from Rep. Ed Perlmutter was read praising the new provision in the law they helped pass.

