Filed Under:Bailey, House Fire, Local TV, Maggie Long, Murder, Park County, Platte Canyon High School

BAILEY, Colo. (CBS4)– A community is honoring a high school student who was murdered in her home. The softball team at Platte Canyon High School retired Maggie Long‘s number on Friday.

A plaque hangs with her jersey and picture at the school.

The remains of the 17-year-old were found in her family’s burned home near Bailey in December of last year.

maggie long photo Murder Victim Maggie Longs Softball Number Retired

(credit: Platte Canyon High School)

So far, there are no arrests in connection with her death.

There is a $25,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to a conviction. Anyone with any information is asked to call this tip line at 303-239-4243.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s