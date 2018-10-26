BAILEY, Colo. (CBS4)– A community is honoring a high school student who was murdered in her home. The softball team at Platte Canyon High School retired Maggie Long‘s number on Friday.

A plaque hangs with her jersey and picture at the school.

The remains of the 17-year-old were found in her family’s burned home near Bailey in December of last year.

So far, there are no arrests in connection with her death.

There is a $25,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to a conviction. Anyone with any information is asked to call this tip line at 303-239-4243.