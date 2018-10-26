By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – High pressure west of Colorado will move east through the weekend allowing for mostly sunny, dry, and warmer than normal weather virtually statewide.

One caveat to the nice forecast is wind. Wind gusts will reach near 30 mph in the higher foothills and mountains Friday, Saturday, and Sunday morning. Winds should stay relatively light in the metro area on Friday but will increase on Saturday with gusts topping 20 mph.

Warm and dry weather will continue on Monday before a storm near Alaska on Friday finally reaches Colorado on Tuesday. Temperatures will drop about 20 degrees with this storm so highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 50s followed by lows near 30 degrees Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

In terms of precipitation, we expect scattered rain showers along the urban corridor by late Tuesday which should change into light snow by early Wednesday morning. Any accumulation looks to be very minor and the precip will be long gone for trick-or-treaters Wednesday evening. Temperatures will be chilly but not far below normal for the evening on Halloween.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.