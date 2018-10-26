ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Two generous veterans in Arvada are collecting donations for Hurricane Michael victims.

They have a yellow moving truck parked at the Lowe’s in Arvada near Wadsworth and 53rd Avenue, but it’s only about half full.

The Vietnam veterans are hoping to collect items like clothes and toiletries to donate to the victims.

Earlier this month, CBS4 reported on the veteran’s organization Boots 66 that serves far beyond the military.

Donations can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LINK: Boots 66