Filed Under:Arvada, Boots 66, Donations, Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Michael, Local TV, North Carolina, Wesley Love

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Two generous veterans in Arvada are collecting donations for Hurricane Michael victims.

They have a yellow moving truck parked at the Lowe’s in Arvada near Wadsworth and 53rd Avenue, but it’s only about half full.

hurricane help 10pkg frame 111 Veterans Collect Clothing, Toiletries For Hurricane Michael Victims

(credit; CBS)

The Vietnam veterans are hoping to collect items like clothes and toiletries to donate to the victims.

Earlier this month, CBS4 reported on the veteran’s organization Boots 66 that serves far beyond the military.

Donations can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LINK: Boots 66

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s