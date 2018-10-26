(HOODLINE) – Looking to try the best food trucks in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable food trucks in Denver, using both Yelp data and a Hoodline analysis to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Quiero Arepas

Topping the list is Quiero Arepas. With a physical location in the Avanti food hall over at 3200 Pecos St. in Highland, the Latin American eatery is also the highest-rated cheap food truck in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 189 reviews on Yelp. (You can see the truck’s schedule here.)

It specializes in Venezuelan-style arepas, corn-based flatbreads stuffed with fillings. You’ll see arepa sandwich options like the Pabellon (stewed, shredded beef with Muenster, black beans, fried plantains and guasacaca) and the El Caribe (smoked salmon, avocado, Muenster, capers and guasacaca), among others.

Yelper Alex D. said, “Great value for your money. I tried several items on their menu and enjoyed both selections. Extremely pleased that all their selections are gluten free. Food is served very quickly by the friendly staff.”

2. Cluck Chicken

Cluck Chicken is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable food truck and Southern spot, which offers comfort food and more, five stars out of 45 reviews. The food truck is known as the Cluck Truck, but the business also operates out of the Dive Inn bar at 1380 S. Broadway.

The food truck serves up fried chicken in various forms, such as its Cluck Finger Basket (chicken fingers served with signature sauce and house dill pickle slices) and the Cluck Wings tossed in choice of Buffalo, honey chipotle barbecue or garlic agave Sriracha sauce.

Yelp reviewer Sky N. said, “The chicken is seasoned wonderfully and cooked to juicy perfection. The sandwich is delightful with the juicy chicken on garlic toast with homemade pickles and the perfectly balanced sauce! And just when you think it can’t get any better, they serve shoestring fries!”

3. The Pasty Republic

The Pasty Republic is another much-loved, low-priced go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 81 Yelp reviews. You can check the truck’s schedule on its Facebook page or visit its brick-and-mortar location at 4166 Tennyson St.

The menu offers a variety of pasties, with options like the Shepherd, stuffed with ground beef, mashed potatoes, peas and white cheddar.

Yelper Madeleine S. wrote, “Delicious! I got one of the breakfast pasties and my taste buds are very happy. Cute little spot too and the woman working there was very friendly! I can’t wait to go back and try their other flavors.”

4. Em’s Ice Cream

Finally, there’s Em’s Ice Cream, a downtown favorite with 4.5 stars out of 43 reviews. Stop by 1561 Champa St. to hit up the ice cream truck the next time you’re in the mood for cheap eats. It also has an ice cream cart. You can track the truck’s movement on its Facebook page.

Its ice cream, which is certified organic and made in handcrafted small batches, comes in flavors that include roasted banana, burnt brown sugar, strawberry basil, honey lavender, cinnamon, salted caramel and more. (See the full list here.)

Yelp reviewer Darin O. said, “Em’s Ice Cream has the most unique flavors I have encountered. The toasted coconut is extremely good and is probably my favorite. The salted caramel is a close second. The staff was great and even went the extra mile and explained how the burnt ice cream was made.”

Article provided by Hoodline.