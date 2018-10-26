  • CBS4On Air

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Westminster police are looking for three people involved in a deadly shooting in a Walmart parking lot. It happened at approximately 2 a.m. Friday in the Walmart parking lot near Interstate 25 and 136th Avenue.

Police released surveillance images from the parking lot that show cars involved in the crime.

shooting2 Surveillance Pics Shows Cars Tied To Walmart Parking Lot Shooting

(credit: Westminster Police)

The shots appeared to come from a late model black Dodge Durango. The SUV and another car were parked in the lot for about 20 minutes. Then someone in the Durango appeared to shoot the driver in the other car.

Police think there were two men and a woman in the Durango. They drove off.

Police are hoping for tips to help with their investigation. Anyone with helpful information is asked to call the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360.

