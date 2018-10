BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Environmental Protection Agency has confirmed what it initially thought about an investigation into at least 100 dead fish in Left Hand Creek. Contaminated water from an old mine killed the fish.

The Captain Jack Mill has been an active Superfund cleanup site since 2008.

The fish were discovered on Monday.

The state is now taking a closer look at the mill’s water treatment system to make sure there aren’t any more spills.