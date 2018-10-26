  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bowling Alley, Crown Lanes, Jackie Falzgraf, KC Falzgraf, Local TV, Shanna Falzgraf, Stepping Stone

By Jamie Leary

DENVER (CBS4)– The Flazgraf family purchased Crown Lanes last spring, it was a chance they wanted to take, they saw it as an opportunity to give back.

“Since Shanna, I wanted to be able to employee special needs young adults,” KC Falzgraf continued, “Finally I just said, ‘Well God, I’m going to give it a shot.’”

bowling alley 6pkg frame 309 New Owners Of Crown Lanes Hope To Give Back With Inclusive Business Plan

(credit: CBS)

Shanna Falzgraf, 25, has benefitted the most. That was the goal. Shanna was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor at age one. It came back at age five and the family arranged a “Make-A-Wish.”

bowling alley 6pkg frame 652 New Owners Of Crown Lanes Hope To Give Back With Inclusive Business Plan

Shanna Falzgraf (credit: CBS)

“That was when she was age 5. She was not supposed to survive to age 6. She’s 24 now and she’s our miracle and he’s crying again isn’t he?” laughed Shanna’s mom, Jackie.

bowling alley 6pkg frame 986 New Owners Of Crown Lanes Hope To Give Back With Inclusive Business Plan

(credit: CBS)

The family gives KC a hard time. He’s emotional about the way things worked out. Business has been great and Shanna couldn’t be happier.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Her bowling average, 150, is better than most. She is extremely social so her family employed her as a greeter.

bowling alley 6pkg frame 429 New Owners Of Crown Lanes Hope To Give Back With Inclusive Business Plan

(credit: CBS)

“It’s a really good place and we have really good food and service I love it,” said Shanna.

Shanna’s younger brother Jake, 22, eventually plans to take over the bowling alley located at 2325 S. Federal Blvd.

bowling alley 6pkg frame 519 New Owners Of Crown Lanes Hope To Give Back With Inclusive Business Plan

(credit: CBS)

“Family pretty much means everything we always have our fights,” Jake continued, “We’re all in this together and we’re having fun, that’s all that matters.”

“He’s going to have an ability to keep Shanna around and have the ability to take care of her. Surprise you’re going to help take care of her!” Jackie said as she looked at Jake and laughed.

bowling alley 6pkg frame 2229 New Owners Of Crown Lanes Hope To Give Back With Inclusive Business Plan

Jake Falzgraf (credit: CBS)

This is not a surprise to Jake. It is something he had always planned.

The moment they put a ramp in for Shanna, she embraced the alley and it inspired others to come try.

bowling alley 6pkg frame 129 New Owners Of Crown Lanes Hope To Give Back With Inclusive Business Plan

(credit: CBS)

“Shanna can come and go off the lanes as she wants to and you know go back down and bowl and we’ve had veterans coming’ in using this that have never bowled before and it’s so neat to see them be able to achieve something like that,” said KC as he teared up.

bowling alley 6pkg frame 1046 New Owners Of Crown Lanes Hope To Give Back With Inclusive Business Plan

KC Falzgraf (credit: CBS)

The family has big plans for the bowling alley. They hope to hire others with disabilities and are currently working to secure their first of many partnerships with Shanna’s day program, Stepping Stone.

bowling alley 6pkg frame 99 New Owners Of Crown Lanes Hope To Give Back With Inclusive Business Plan

(credit: CBS)

“That’s what I hope for the next 20 to 30 years of our life that we just we regularly give back to people and stuff and the community,” said KC.

Jamie Leary joined the CBS4 team in 2015 and currently works as a reporter for CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. She couldn’t imagine a better place to live and work and will stop at nothing to find the next great story. Jamie loves learning about and hearing from her fellow community members, so connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @JamieALeary.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s