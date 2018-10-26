By Jamie Leary

DENVER (CBS4)– The Flazgraf family purchased Crown Lanes last spring, it was a chance they wanted to take, they saw it as an opportunity to give back.

“Since Shanna, I wanted to be able to employee special needs young adults,” KC Falzgraf continued, “Finally I just said, ‘Well God, I’m going to give it a shot.’”

Shanna Falzgraf, 25, has benefitted the most. That was the goal. Shanna was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor at age one. It came back at age five and the family arranged a “Make-A-Wish.”

“That was when she was age 5. She was not supposed to survive to age 6. She’s 24 now and she’s our miracle and he’s crying again isn’t he?” laughed Shanna’s mom, Jackie.

The family gives KC a hard time. He’s emotional about the way things worked out. Business has been great and Shanna couldn’t be happier.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Her bowling average, 150, is better than most. She is extremely social so her family employed her as a greeter.

“It’s a really good place and we have really good food and service I love it,” said Shanna.

Shanna’s younger brother Jake, 22, eventually plans to take over the bowling alley located at 2325 S. Federal Blvd.

“Family pretty much means everything we always have our fights,” Jake continued, “We’re all in this together and we’re having fun, that’s all that matters.”

“He’s going to have an ability to keep Shanna around and have the ability to take care of her. Surprise you’re going to help take care of her!” Jackie said as she looked at Jake and laughed.

This is not a surprise to Jake. It is something he had always planned.

The moment they put a ramp in for Shanna, she embraced the alley and it inspired others to come try.

“Shanna can come and go off the lanes as she wants to and you know go back down and bowl and we’ve had veterans coming’ in using this that have never bowled before and it’s so neat to see them be able to achieve something like that,” said KC as he teared up.

The family has big plans for the bowling alley. They hope to hire others with disabilities and are currently working to secure their first of many partnerships with Shanna’s day program, Stepping Stone.

“That’s what I hope for the next 20 to 30 years of our life that we just we regularly give back to people and stuff and the community,” said KC.

Jamie Leary joined the CBS4 team in 2015 and currently works as a reporter for CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. She couldn’t imagine a better place to live and work and will stop at nothing to find the next great story. Jamie loves learning about and hearing from her fellow community members, so connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @JamieALeary.