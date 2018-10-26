By Dominic Garcia

DENVER (CBS4)– When Chris Anderson-Tarver and his wife heard a gunshot outside their home in Denver’s Baker neighborhood, they rushed outside to find Thomas Steen lying on the ground.

It happened Oct. 18 near 2nd and Bannock. Chris’ wife, a midwife, used her medical training.

“Took his pulse, figured out, ‘Oh man, he’s injured,’ and administered CPR right away. She kept him alive until the ambulance got there,” Anderson-Tarver told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

Thomas didn’t make it but soon after his family started reaching out to Chris and his wife and that’s when they started learning more about the victim.

“He sounded like the most amazing person. One of the things I keep hearing over and over from different people is that he never met a stranger,” said Anderson-Tarver.

Thomas Allen Steen was only 25 years old. He went to Clemson University in South Carolina and was working in Denver for Dish Network’s Corporate Office as a data analyst.

Chris works at the Denver Distillery and wanted to do something to help his family.

“We just sort out of the blue said hey, I work at this distillery, we would love to provide a space if necessary or helpful to do some sort of fundraiser,” he told CBS4.

So on Saturday, Nov. 3 all of their proceeds will be donated to Steen’s family to help pay for funeral expenses.

“We wanted to support them in any way we could. It was such a tragic event.”

The fundraiser will be at the Denver Distillery located at 244 S. Broadway in Denver from 3-7 p.m.

Police continue to search for the gunman who shot Steen.

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.