By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4) – From pumpkin hunting to a spooky speakeasy, here are fun Halloween happenings for this weekend.

spooky speakeasy 4 Fun Things To Do This Weekend

(credit Terminal Bar)

Spooky Speakeasy

Rise from the dead for a spooky speakeasy. Tonight, Terminal Bar in Union Station will host a haunted evening of music, themed cocktails, and a costume contest. It’s free to attend if you’re 21 or older.

spooky streets 4 Fun Things To Do This Weekend

(credit The Streets of Southglenn)

Spooky Streets Party

Tonight, stop by the Streets at SouthGlenn’s 7th Annual Spooky Streets Party. Enjoy a free family celebration of all things Halloween. Bring a can of food for Food Bank of the Rockies and receive a special surprise!

great pumpkin haul 4 Fun Things To Do This Weekend

(credit Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield)

Great Pumpkin Haul

Pick out a pumpkin and get ready for a fall obstacle run you’ll never forget! Saturday morning head to the Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield for the Great Pumpkin Haul. The 2 mile trek takes you through the woods, over hay bales, across a creek, and under obstacles all while hauling your very own personal pumpkin. It’s $45 to sign up.

trick or treat trail 4 Fun Things To Do This Weekend

(credit Southlands)

Trick-or Treat Trail

At Southlands in Aurora for their annual Trick-or-Treat Trail. Saturday, trick-or-treat as a family and bounce from store to store, then stick around for a haunted house and costume contest. It’s free to attend.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.

