Filed Under:Clean Up, Confluence Park, Dean Ronzoni, Leave No Trace, Local TV, Outdoor Ethics, Pollution, South Platte River
(credit: CBS)

By Dominic Garcia

DENVER (CBS4)– You can’t go much more than a few yards along the South Platte River without seeing trash. In the water and along the riverbanks you’ll find everything form plastic bottles to shopping carts.

“There’s a lot of disgusting things you find,” said Dean Ronzoni, Director of corporate development for Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics.

s platte clean up 10pkg frame 1526 South Platte River Cleanup Aims To Beautify Waterway

(credit: CBS)

Ronzoni says the pollution along the Platte hits the environment hard on a number of fronts.

s platte clean up 10pkg frame 1638 South Platte River Cleanup Aims To Beautify Waterway

Dean Ronzoni (credit: CBS)

“There’s effects to all different forms of the environment. From the habitat that’s here to the animals that are living and creating this as their home,” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

s platte clean up 10pkg frame 1359 South Platte River Cleanup Aims To Beautify Waterway

Drone4 flew over the South Platte (credit: CBS)

This weekend Leave No Trace is organizing a huge cleanup effort of the river. It will be on Saturday, Oct. 27 and will cover an 11-mile stretch of the South Platte, starting near Confluence Park.

s platte clean up 10pkg frame 467 South Platte River Cleanup Aims To Beautify Waterway

(credit: CBS)

We’re going to be inviting anyone who wants to come and get their hands dirty. Help us out and make this place a little bit better than it was,” said Ronzoni.

s platte clean up 10pkg frame 2555 South Platte River Cleanup Aims To Beautify Waterway

(credit: CBS)

This is the second time his organization has hosted the event. Last time they picked up hundreds of pounds of trash in just a few hours. Ronzoni says if you can’t make it, think about the difference you can make on your own time. Maybe that means picking up a piece of trash or two whenever you’re enjoying all the Platte has to offer.

s platte clean up 10pkg frame 699 South Platte River Cleanup Aims To Beautify Waterway

(credit: CBS)

“It does make a difference. If you’re commuting on your bike to work and you find a couple of pieces of trash and pick them up it certainly makes a difference.”

s platte clean up 10pkg frame 896 South Platte River Cleanup Aims To Beautify Waterway

(credit: CBS)

Volunteers will meet Sat., Oct. 27 at the Aquarium Downtown at 3 p.m. The event will last until 5 p.m. and afterwards volunteers will be treated to a party with free food and beer.

s platte clean up 10pkg frame 2166 South Platte River Cleanup Aims To Beautify Waterway

(credit: CBS)

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s