DENVER (CBS4)– It’s the prosecutor versus the professor in that race for Colorado Attorney General.

Suburban District Attorney George Brauchler is facing CU Law School Dean Phil Weiser.

And big money is being spent by both parties as the campaign enters the home stretch.

CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd gives a new attack ad a Reality Check.

