LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Preschoolers and seniors teamed up for some Halloween fun which was a learning experience for both generations.

The children from Primrose School of Bear Creek visited Willowbrook Place, a memory care community.

Organizers say the children bring energy and enthusiasm and the seniors enjoy sharing their wisdom and experience.

“In this day of age, people are all over the country. I know my kids grew up in another state from their grandparents and having the opportunity to be around elderly is so rewarding for the children, it’s something they need in their lives, and it brings such smiles to the elderly as well,” said Primrose School of Bear Creek assistant director Lynn Peterson.

The preschoolers and seniors usually get together about once a month.

