COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — The Colorado Springs Police Department is looking for a missing child. Her name is Sabrina and she is 13 years old.

She is approximately 5-foot-3 and has a thin build. She was last seen wearing a light blue sweatshirt and blue jeans, and was carrying black backpack.

She left her home on Andromeda Drive at approximately 8:30 a.m. to walk to school but didn’t arrive at her school.

If anyone has any information about her whereabouts, please call CSPD at 719-444-7000.