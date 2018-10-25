  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Police Department, Missing Child
(credit: Colorado Springs Police Department)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — The Colorado Springs Police Department is looking for a missing child. Her name is Sabrina and she is 13 years old.

missing girl Missing Child: Colorado Spring Police Looking For 13 Year Old Girl

(credit: Colorado Springs Police Department)

She is approximately 5-foot-3 and has a thin build. She was last seen wearing a light blue sweatshirt and blue jeans, and was carrying black backpack.

She left her home on Andromeda Drive at approximately 8:30 a.m. to walk to school but didn’t arrive at her school.

If anyone has any information about her whereabouts, please call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

