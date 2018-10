FRESNO, Calif. (CBSLA) – A man nearly burned down a house in Fresno while trying to kill spiders, fire officials said.

The man was using a blow torch to exterminate the creepy crawlers when the fire spread to the garage Tuesday night.

It continued into the 4,000 square foot house.

Fresno firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and save the home, but damage was extensive.