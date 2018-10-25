By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The storm responsible for impressive rainfall on the Eastern Plains and in southern Colorado on Wednesday has moved east of the state (La Junta received almost 1″ of rain!). Meanwhile, we’re watching another smaller and weaker storm in northern Utah that will dive southeast into Colorado by Thursday night.

Our nearly full moon will disappear behind the mountains in just a few minutes. What a shot from Copter4. Thank you @KOAJetcopter! #CBS4Mornings #4wx #cowx pic.twitter.com/jKhDvkAi91 — Ashton Altieri (@AshtonCBS4) October 25, 2018

Between the systems we’ll be partly cloudy, breezy, and mainly dry on Thursday. It will also be warmer for most of the state including the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas where afternoon temperatures will the mid and upper 60s. Winds will be northwest and could gust as high as 25 mph except near the base of the foothills where the gusts could be even higher.

The mountains have a chance for a dusting of snow Thursday night into early Friday morning while lower elevations including the metro area stay completely dry.

Beautiful weather will dominate most of Colorado for Friday and Saturday. Sunday won’t be bad but will be noticeably cooler thanks a dry cold front.

Next week starts pleasant with sunny, dry, and much warmer than usual weather on Monday. Then a storm will move across Colorado Tuesday into Wednesday bringing much colder and wetter weather our way. Right now it looks like snow in the metro area Tuesday morning followed but dry but chilly weather for Trick-or-Treaters.

