Filed Under:Justin Timberlake, Pepsi Center

NEW YORK (CBS4) – Justin Timberlake is postponing another concert as he recovers his bruised vocal cords, and as a result his upcoming concert in Denver is being moved up a day.

gettyimages 1038265344 Justin Timberlake Moves Planned Denver Concert Up 1 Day

Justin Timberlake performs in Las Vegas in September 2018 (credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Live Nation announced Thursday that the pop star’s show in Buffalo, New York, planned for Sunday, will now take place Dec. 19.

Just hours before his concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Timberlake wrote on Instagram that he had to postpone it to Jan. 31, which marks his 38th birthday. Because of that new show, his Denver concert planned for Jan. 29 will now take place on Jan. 28.

Tickets for the previously scheduled concerts will be honored at the new dates. Live Nation said, “Timberlake is sorry for the inconvenience to his fans and looks forward to seeing everyone at the rescheduled events.”

Timberlake was last in Denver for a Pepsi Center concert in January 2014.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

