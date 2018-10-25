DENVER (CBS4) – A 7-year-old boy found dead in his Denver home died of blunt force injuries and compression to his neck and spine. That’s according to the autopsy report released on Thursday.

Jennie Bunsom, 16, has been charged as an adult in the murder of nephew Jordan Vong.

The charges allege that Bunsom killed her nephew, then wrapped his body in a blanket and hid him in a portable closet in her basement bedroom.

Jordan Vong was reported missing on Aug. 6 and found after a second extensive search of the family home in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood.

Bunsom is being held without bond.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin Jan. 28, 2019.