Campaign 2018, Governor's Race, Jared Polis, Walker Stapleton

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado’s candidates for governor faced off in a final forum on Thursday.

Democrat Jared Polis and Republican Walker Stapleton fielded questions at the forum hosted by the Colorado Chamber of Commerce.

Gubernatorial Candidates Face Off In Final Forum Before Election

(credit: CBS)

CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd was the moderator.

Gubernatorial Candidates Face Off In Final Forum Before Election

(credit: CBS)

Questions included whether a state-run retirement system for private-sector workers would be a good idea.

Gubernatorial Candidates Face Off In Final Forum Before Election

(credit: CBS)

“I would never direct anybody in the private sector to join our public pension system and hogtie them to a $40 billion taxpayer system funded liability. That’s not compassionate, that’s cruel,” said Stapleton.

Gubernatorial Candidates Face Off In Final Forum Before Election

(credit: CBS)

“You have to see whether it’s actually sound. So is this something we can shore up and make PERA stronger or does it weaken PERA? That would be the lens that I would approach it with,” said Polis.

The Chamber of Commerce also hosted a forum for the candidates running for Colorado Attorney General.

