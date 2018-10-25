  • CBS4On Air

(credit: Pueblo County)

PEUBLO, Colo. (AP/CBS4) – The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office uncovered an illegal marijuana grow operation involving a Cuban syndicate.

(credit: Pueblo County)

The Pueblo Chieftain reports authorities Wednesday seized 340 plants, 70 pounds of dried marijuana product, thousands of dollars in cash and grow equipment, and made five arrests after executing search warrants at six Pueblo West homes.

The sheriff’s office estimates the total value of the grow operation at $1.2 million.

(credit: Pueblo County)

Detectives had been investigating a tip of a possible illegal marijuana grow syndicate and worked with the Drug Enforcement Agency to uncover the large amounts of cash and equipment at five homes.

The sixth home did not yield any evidence of an illegal grow.

The five people arrested were:

olga alfonso hernandez Authorities Uncover Illegal $1.2 Million Pot Grow Operation

Olga Alfonso Hernandez (credit: Pueblo County)

yuriesky vasquez martinez Authorities Uncover Illegal $1.2 Million Pot Grow Operation

Yuriesky Vasquez Martinez (credit: Pueblo County)

yordan medina del sol Authorities Uncover Illegal $1.2 Million Pot Grow Operation

Yordan Medina Del Sol (credit: Pueblo County)

rayda reyes martinez mug Authorities Uncover Illegal $1.2 Million Pot Grow Operation

Rayda Reyes Martinez (credit: Pueblo County)

oniel torna mug Authorities Uncover Illegal $1.2 Million Pot Grow Operation

Oniel Torna (credit: Pueblo County)

