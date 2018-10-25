By Joel Hillan

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The community is coming together to make sure military families in need get the food they need for a traditional Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings.

Two nonprofits are coming together to help after seeing a segment on CBS4 This Morning Saturday.

“I was so taken aback, I was so shocked,” said Linda Olsen, Director of Homefront Heroes.

After appearing on CBS4 This Morning to promote her event, Linda got a call from another military organization, Rolling Thunder.

“I was so shocked that people who didn’t know anything about Homefront Heroes would feel the same passion that we feel towards taking care of these families.”

“I was sitting, getting ready to go to a Rolling Thunder meeting, so I sat down and pulled my husband in and said, ‘Hey, this is something we need to look into,'” said Patricia Taylor, Chairman of the Board and Media Coordinator for Rolling Thunder Inc. Chapter 1 CO.

She and her husband did some quick research and presented the idea to Rolling Thunder… they loved it

“Their families stay at home and a lot of them like they said they don’t make the ends meet to feed what they have on the home front.”

Rolling Thunder will be presenting a check to Homefront Heroes on Saturday. This money will go to buy those perishable items, like turkeys.

“I’m going to do a lot of hugging and I’m just going to thank them for being a part of the Homefront Heroes family,” said Linda.

For Patricia who has a son in the Army and grew up in a military family it’s a simple way to say thank you.

“Thank you for everything that you sacrifice for our safety and our freedom today and tomorrow.”

This will be the 12th year for Homefront Heroes’ Fill the Mayflower collection event. They will be at the Safeway on Buckley and Mississippi Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. collecting nonperishable food items.

