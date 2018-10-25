  • CBS4On Air

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A 45-year-old man suspected of holding people hostage with a gun in a hair salon in Boulder was scheduled to appeared in court for the first time on Thursday afternoon.

fidel jaramillo Suspect In Boulder Hostage Situation Appears In Court

Fidel Jaramillo (credit: Boulder County)

Police say Fidel Jaramillo walked into Hair Rage International in the Table Mesa Shopping Center on Wednesday morning and forced stylists and clients to leave, including the salon owner.

The owner said Jaramillo is the husband of one of the stylists and held her hostage for several hours.

boulder stand off dale ground ej2 frame 3344 Suspect In Boulder Hostage Situation Appears In Court

(credit: CBS)

The situation ended peacefully in the early afternoon and Jaramillo was arrested.

