BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A 45-year-old man suspected of holding people hostage with a gun in a hair salon in Boulder was scheduled to appeared in court for the first time on Thursday afternoon.

Police say Fidel Jaramillo walked into Hair Rage International in the Table Mesa Shopping Center on Wednesday morning and forced stylists and clients to leave, including the salon owner.

The owner said Jaramillo is the husband of one of the stylists and held her hostage for several hours.

The situation ended peacefully in the early afternoon and Jaramillo was arrested.