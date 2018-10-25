DENVER (CBS4) – Some think of Cuba as a nation trapped in time, and a new exhibit at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science provides visitors with the chance to explore the history and culture.

“When you walk in here you’re overwhelmed by the vibrant colors, the pictures the vintage furniture and my favorite … the vintage cars,” CBS4’s Tori Mason said when she checked out a preview of the exhibit on Thursday.

“This is a 1955 Chevrolet Bellaire and as you see it’s a stunning car and you do still find these kinds of antique cars, vintage cars in Cuba,” Exhibit curator Dr. Chip Coldwell told Mason.

“But what is really fascinating is that this car is kind of an emblem of the political history of Cuba. Really the reason why Cubans have had to be so inventive in maintaining these cars for years and years is because of the political embargo,” he said, referring to the decades-long U.S. policy blocking imports and travel to Cuba.

The exhibit opens on Friday and is included in the museum’s general admission price. It will only be at the museum through January.

