CHANDLER, Ariz. (CNN) — A baby boy reportedly abducted from a Chandler park has been found dead inside his mother’s apartment. Now that 19-year-old mother is being looked at as the sole suspect in the infant’s death.

On Wednesday afternoon at around 1:30 p.m., Jenna Folwell called 911 and said her 4-week-old baby had been abducted from Brooks Crossing Park near Alma School and Warner roads.

The mother claimed she was in the process of putting the baby in a car seat, when someone came up behind her, put a bag over her head, and took the baby.

“We’re not believing the abduction story at all,” said Seth Tyler with the Chandler Police Department.

But initially, police knew they had to follow through on the reports that the little boy had been abducted. And Chandler police pulled out all the stops to find the child, going door to door and scouring nearby neighborhoods.

A short time later, officers searched the baby’s mom’s apartment about four miles away, near Pecos and Dobson. That apartment was unlocked. Inside, they found the baby’s body.

Chandler police say they are treating this case as a death investigation.

“We are looking at mom as a suspect and we are not looking at anyone else as a suspect,” said Tyler.

