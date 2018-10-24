Filed Under:ANCC National Magnet Conference, Colorado Convention Center, Local TV, nursing

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver is hosting the country’s largest nursing conference Wednesday through Friday at the Colorado Convention Center. More than 10,000 nurses will be in town for the ANCC National Magnet Conference.

Best practices, health care systems and high-quality nursing will be some of the topics of discussion.

City officials say the gathering will have a $25 million economic impact, but the conference will also give back in other ways.

“Our 11 Magnet Colorado host hospitals have chosen Metro Caring, a Denver-based charity, a food pantry who does job training skills. So, we hope to raise over $100,000 while we’re here for Metro Caring that will all stay right here in Denver,” said Jeff Doucuette, ANCC Vice President.

