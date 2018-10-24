By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Wednesday will start with cloudy skies and areas of drizzle along the Front Range. Meanwhile more significant rain will fall mainly south of Monument Hill and east onto the plains where locations such as Limon and Burlington could see a 1/2″ inch of rain by late Wednesday.

The chance for drizzle around the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will wrap up by mid or late morning on Wednesday and skies should at least partially clear during the afternoon. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler compared to the last several days with highs in the lower 60s which is close to normal for the end of October.

In the mountains, plan on a chance for light snow showers through Wednesday evening but any accumulation will be very minor and limited to higher peaks and passes above 10,000′.

The storm system responsible for the rain on snow will move east into Kansas and Oklahoma on Thursday allow for a northwesterly flow to develop over Colorado. That will result in “downslope” winds along the urban corridor which means mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer weather on Thursday. The same flow will cause orographic snow in the high country with very little, if any accumulation.

