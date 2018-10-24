Filed Under:Boulder, Boulder Police, General Lee, Jason Cuervo, Local TV, Minturn, Tucker Sno-Cat

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The man who pleaded guilty to stealing a sno-cat painted as the “General Lee” will be sentenced in December.

Jason Cuervo stole the sno-cat from a restaurant parking lot in March.

mug copy

Jason Cuervo (credit: Boulder County)

Then the Toyota Tacoma Cuervo used to hitch it up and drive it away was stolen when it was parked at a friend’s house in Arvada.

The Tacoma can be seen on video surveillance hauling away the General Lee on the back of a trailer.

snow cat stolen instagram post from john vandenburg

Stolen snow cat (credit: John Vandenburg)

The sno-cat was found in Grand Junction and it was returned to its owner.

stolen snow cat recovered 6pkg transfer frame 1341

Recovered snow cat (credit: CBS)

