BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The man who pleaded guilty to stealing a sno-cat painted as the “General Lee” will be sentenced in December.

Jason Cuervo stole the sno-cat from a restaurant parking lot in March.

Then the Toyota Tacoma Cuervo used to hitch it up and drive it away was stolen when it was parked at a friend’s house in Arvada.

The Tacoma can be seen on video surveillance hauling away the General Lee on the back of a trailer.

The sno-cat was found in Grand Junction and it was returned to its owner.