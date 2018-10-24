By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s still a week away but long-range weather models show the potential for a storm system to move through Colorado sometime around Halloween.

It will have the potential for mountain snow and at least a chilly rain or snow in Denver and on the plains.

This is still a week out and a lot can change with the details but for now plan on cooler and potentially wet weather as your finalize your Halloween costume.

The last measurable Halloween snow in Denver was in 2004. A trace of snow was recorded in 2007.

