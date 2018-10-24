  • CBS4On Air

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Copter4 flew over the scene of a hostage situation at a shopping center in south Boulder on Wednesday afternoon. SWAT officers could be seen detaining and leading away the suspect, later identified as Fidel Jaramillo.

boulder hostage situation2 SWAT Officers Detain Suspect In Hostage Situation

(credit: CBS)

Officers confirmed that the suspect surrendered after talking to negotiators.

Copter4 also captured video of SWAT officers escorting a woman from the property after a standoff with law enforcement. They say she appears to be okay and will be evaluated by medical personnel.

Police in Boulder rushed to Hair Rage International in the Table Mesa Shopping Center on reports of a man with a gun earlier Wednesday morning.

boulder stand off dale ground ej2 frame 3344 SWAT Officers Detain Suspect In Hostage Situation

(credit: CBS)

The owner of the salon, Ana Gabriel, told CBS4 Jaramillo is the husband of a stylist who was working inside the shop at the time.

She said that he came in and told everyone to get out and said, “Give me your phone.”

Gabriel said she thought he was kidding but then he pointed a gun at her chest. That’s when she got her client, left the salon and called 911.

“So then I know in this moment truly, I was in danger. He can kill me,” said Gabriel.

boulder hostage situation SWAT Officers Detain Suspect In Hostage Situation

(credit: CBS)

“It was a moment, you don’t know how to react sometimes in the situation but we are okay. Thanks God you are fine,” said Gabriel.

boulder hostage situation 12vo frame 1324 SWAT Officers Detain Suspect In Hostage Situation

(credit: CBS)

Police said that reports initially were that a man with a gun had detained a woman.

boulder stand off dale ground ej2 frame 3644 SWAT Officers Detain Suspect In Hostage Situation

(credit: CBS)

SWAT teams and bomb technicians responded.

boulder stand off dale ground ej2 frame 5144 SWAT Officers Detain Suspect In Hostage Situation

(credit: CBS)

Police officers were seen patrolling the exterior of the mall and crime scene tape was placed around the entrances.

boulder stand off dale ground ej2 frame 1544 SWAT Officers Detain Suspect In Hostage Situation

(credit: CBS)

Shoppers and employees of various stores were escorted off the property by officers.

Officers cordoned off the area and urge the public to avoid the area.

Late in the day, police released a mug shot of Jaramillo.

fidel jaramillo SWAT Officers Detain Suspect In Hostage Situation

Fidel Jaramillo (credit: Boulder County)

