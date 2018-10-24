BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Copter4 flew over the scene of a hostage situation at a shopping center in south Boulder on Wednesday afternoon. SWAT officers could be seen detaining and leading away the suspect, later identified as Fidel Jaramillo.

Officers confirmed that the suspect surrendered after talking to negotiators.

Copter4 also captured video of SWAT officers escorting a woman from the property after a standoff with law enforcement. They say she appears to be okay and will be evaluated by medical personnel.

Police in Boulder rushed to Hair Rage International in the Table Mesa Shopping Center on reports of a man with a gun earlier Wednesday morning.

The owner of the salon, Ana Gabriel, told CBS4 Jaramillo is the husband of a stylist who was working inside the shop at the time.

She said that he came in and told everyone to get out and said, “Give me your phone.”

Gabriel said she thought he was kidding but then he pointed a gun at her chest. That’s when she got her client, left the salon and called 911.

“So then I know in this moment truly, I was in danger. He can kill me,” said Gabriel.

SWAT negotiators are now on the phone with the suspect inside Hair Rage International. Additional SWAT personal and Bomb Technicians are en-route. PLEASE CONTINUE TO AVOID THIS AREA! Continue to follow Twitter for updates. pic.twitter.com/am9vNqxzso — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) October 24, 2018

“It was a moment, you don’t know how to react sometimes in the situation but we are okay. Thanks God you are fine,” said Gabriel.

Police said that reports initially were that a man with a gun had detained a woman.

SWAT teams and bomb technicians responded.

Police officers were seen patrolling the exterior of the mall and crime scene tape was placed around the entrances.

Shoppers and employees of various stores were escorted off the property by officers.

@boulderpolice have confirmed hostages inside Hair Rage International. Surrounding businesses at the Table Mesa Shopping Center have been evacuated. Please continue to follow us for updates and AVOID THIS AREA! pic.twitter.com/8Y3e0VEClL — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) October 24, 2018

Officers cordoned off the area and urge the public to avoid the area.

Police are responding emergent to Hair Rage International located at the Table Mesa Shopping Center in South #Boulder on the report of a man inside with a gun with one female detained. PLEASE AVOID THIS AREA. We will send an update as soon as we have more information. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) October 24, 2018

Late in the day, police released a mug shot of Jaramillo.