  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Bill Clinton walks down the driveway with Hillary Clinton at their Dutch colonial home in Chappaqua, New York in 2000. (file photo credit: TIM SLOAN/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. official says a “functional explosive device” was found at Hillary and Bill Clinton’s suburban New York home.

2 US Official: Explosive Device Found At Clintons NY Home

Bill Clinton walks down the driveway with Hillary Clinton at their Dutch colonial home in Chappaqua, New York in 2000. (file photo credit: TIM SLOAN/AFP/Getty Images)

The official says investigators believe the explosive is linked to one found Monday at the compound of liberal billionaire George Soros.

The official wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The device was discovered early Wednesday morning at the Clinton’s home in Chappaqua, New York.

Police in New Castle, New York, who cover Chappaqua, say they assisted the FBI, Secret Service and Westchester County authorities in “the investigation of a suspicious package.”

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s