DENVER (CBS4) – After an impressive Thursday night game in which he threw for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass, Emmanuel Sanders has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

“I work my butt off, man,” Sanders said after the 45-10 victory over the Cardinals in Arizona. “I do everything necessary for me to be successful. It just feels good to see all that hard work paying off.”

This is the first time Sanders has received the award.

Sanders had six catches in the Week 7 game for 102 yards, which was the third time he has topped the 100 mark this season. His 28 yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Courtland Sutton came in the first half.

Sanders had 6 receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos 45-10 win. He also threw for a touchdown becoming the first Broncos player to catch and throw a touchdown in the same game since John Elway did so back in 1986.

The Broncos shared the following note about the passing and catching touchdowns by Sanders in the game:

– Sanders became the first Bronco to catch a touchdown and throw for a touchdown in the same game since quarterback John Elway (vs. Oakland, 9/7/86).

The last time a Broncos player received a conference player of the week award was Week 10 in the 2016 season. Safety Justin Simmons got the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his block of an extra point attempt by the Saints. The play resulted in an 84-yard, two-point defensive return by teammate Will Parks and led the Broncos to a 25-23 victory.

Sanders is the seventh Broncos wide receiver to be named AFC Offensive Player of the Week since the award was initiated by the NFL in 1984, joining Demaryius Thomas (2014, Wk. 5), Eric Decker (2013, Wk. 13), Brandon Marshall (2009, Wk. 14), Rod Smith (2005, Wk. 15), Anthony Miller (1995, Wk. 7) and Vance Johnson (1989, Wk. 12) with that distinction.

The Broncos will travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. on CBS4.