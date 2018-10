ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – A herd of elk was caught grazing on a golf course near Lake Estes on Wednesday.

Rachel Clark captured the video of the animals taking advantage of the water. Elk are at the tail end of their rut season when can include bulls fighting over a cow to win their loyalty.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife remind residents to give elk plenty of space.