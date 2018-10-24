DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock launched a new program which takes on one of Denver’s biggest issues. The Denver Opportunity Index will try to improve public safety and determine why many people are struggling to make ends meet.

The city will work with nonprofits to come up with solutions.

“When we compare ourselves to other cities, we are doing remarkably well, but we’re not competing with other cities, we’re trying to enhance the quality of life of our residents. We should never be satisfies if we have one small area of poverty,” Troy Riggs, Director of the Department of Public Safety, said.

The Denver Opportunity Index is part of the mayor’s Equity Platform which helps give people in Denver opportunities to succeed.