Filed Under:Aurora, Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado Ballet, Local TV, Sleeping Beauty, The Nutcracker
(credit: CBS)

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Ballet is on the road, visiting patients at the Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora on Wednesday.

The dancers gave young patients a break from their hospital rooms as they performed ballet classics like Sleeping Beauty, Romeo and Juliet and The Nutcracker.

ballet childrens hospital tm 01 concatenated 134716 frame 31580 Childrens Hospital Patients Visited By Colorado Ballet Dancers

(credit: CBS)

The dancers love making the kids smile.

ballet childrens hospital tm 01 concatenated 134716 frame 6559 Childrens Hospital Patients Visited By Colorado Ballet Dancers

(credit: CBS)

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

“Just try and inspire the kids to do something that makes you happy no matter what it is. Whether its performing on a big stage, or at Children’s Hospital,” said Tyler Humphrey with the Colorado Ballet.

ballet childrens hospital tm 01 concatenated 134716 frame 5259 Childrens Hospital Patients Visited By Colorado Ballet Dancers

(credit: CBS)

The visit to the hospital is an annual tradition with the ballet company.

ballet childrens hospital tm 01 concatenated 134716 frame 24706 Childrens Hospital Patients Visited By Colorado Ballet Dancers

(credit: CBS)

ballet childrens hospital tm 01 concatenated 134716 frame 32103 Childrens Hospital Patients Visited By Colorado Ballet Dancers

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s