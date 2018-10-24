AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Ballet is on the road, visiting patients at the Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora on Wednesday.

The dancers gave young patients a break from their hospital rooms as they performed ballet classics like Sleeping Beauty, Romeo and Juliet and The Nutcracker.

The dancers love making the kids smile.

“Just try and inspire the kids to do something that makes you happy no matter what it is. Whether its performing on a big stage, or at Children’s Hospital,” said Tyler Humphrey with the Colorado Ballet.

The visit to the hospital is an annual tradition with the ballet company.