BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – City councilors in Boulder say drivers could be paying more in car fees in order for the city to combat climate change.

Council members set a goal in 2016 to reduce greenhouse gas emission by 2050 and generate 100 percent electricity from renewable resources by 2030.

The tax rates will depend on the type of car you drive. They could generate about $1 million a year for the city.