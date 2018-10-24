DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb is one of five players in the running for NFL Rookie of the Week honors for the second straight week.

Chubb had two sacks, a forced fumble and three tackles in Thursday night’s victory in the desert on Thursday night. Chubb was among the Denver defenders who made life miserable for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen in the 45-10 win.

Chubb was “mic’d up” during the game, said as he was walking off the field “Two more added to the collection!” referring to his sacks.

Chubb was nominated last week after a three-sack performance against the Rams but lost out in the vote to running back Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants.

You can cast your vote for Chubb for Rookie of the Week by clicking here. He’s up against these four other rookies who shined in Week 7:

running back Kerryon Johnson of the Detroit Lions, linebacker Darius Leonard of the Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns and wide receiver Michael Gallup of the Dallas Cowboys. Gallup formerly played for the CSU Rams.