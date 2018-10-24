LIVE VIDEOWatch CBSN coverage of suspicious devices sent to Clintons, Obamas, NYC Building
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Boulder are responding to a shopping center on reports of a man with a gun. Officers are urging people to avoid the area.

Officers rushed to Hair Rage International located at the Table Mesa Shopping Center in South Boulder. The reports are that a man with a gun has a female detained.

SWAT teams and bomb technicians are on their way to the mall.

Police officers were seen patrolling the exterior of the mall and crime scene tape was placed around the entrances.

Shoppers and employees of various stores were escorted off the property by officers.

Officers have cordoned off the area and urge the public to avoid the area.

