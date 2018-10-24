BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Boulder are responding to a shopping center on reports of a man with a gun. Officers are urging people to avoid the area.

SWAT negotiators are now on the phone with the suspect inside Hair Rage International. Additional SWAT personal and Bomb Technicians are en-route. PLEASE CONTINUE TO AVOID THIS AREA! Continue to follow Twitter for updates. pic.twitter.com/am9vNqxzso — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) October 24, 2018

Officers rushed to Hair Rage International located at the Table Mesa Shopping Center in South Boulder. The reports are that a man with a gun has a female detained.

SWAT teams and bomb technicians are on their way to the mall.

Police officers were seen patrolling the exterior of the mall and crime scene tape was placed around the entrances.

Shoppers and employees of various stores were escorted off the property by officers.

@boulderpolice have confirmed hostages inside Hair Rage International. Surrounding businesses at the Table Mesa Shopping Center have been evacuated. Please continue to follow us for updates and AVOID THIS AREA! pic.twitter.com/8Y3e0VEClL — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) October 24, 2018

Officers have cordoned off the area and urge the public to avoid the area.