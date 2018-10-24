By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4) – Two Coloradans who can’t sit by and watch other people suffer are making their second trip to the Southeast to deliver hurricane relief donations.

“For me it’s Americans helping Americans. And the other thing is doing nothing is not an option. It’s just not for us,” said Wes Love. “I can’t do nothing. I’ve got to do something.”

Wes and his friend Tony Brenning took a truckload to North Carolina earlier in the month to help Hurricane Florence victims. While they were driving Hurricane Matthew struck Florida.

“We’re headed back this time to Panama City, Florida. The hardest hit area,” Love said.

Love and Brenning rely on donations for gas and to fill the large truck.

They’ve teamed up with the Lowe’s store at 5405 Wadsworth Bypass Arvada, CO 80002. Buckets are being offered with essentials for recovery like bleach, bug spray, respirators and a dustpan. Those are being offered for $25.

“To see the devastation a hurricane or something like that can do is humbling,” said Michael Hall the Lowe’s Store Manager. “Wes and Tony dedicate a lot of their time just to help others. There’s no glory in it. They’re just two very unique and great human beings to take their time and drive across country.”

“We need donations, and we also need money to feed this thing going all the way down there,” said Love. “No we’re not going to save the world down there, but at least we can help some of the people.”

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom.