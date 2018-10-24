By Makenzie O’Keefe

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Dozens of people were displaced after a fire in an apartment building in Littleton late Tuesday night.

Littleton Fire Rescue said everyone was able to get out of the three-story building safely. The apartment complex is off Nevada Street and Church Avenue near Arapahoe Community College.

Firefighters say it appears the fire began in the attic. Around 45 firefighters from Littleton Fire Rescue and South Metro Fire Rescue worked to put out the flames.

Residents say neighbors and firefighters were pounding on doors to alert people to get out quickly.

“Neighbors were running around,” explained Jessica Moreno who was evacuated from the building. “It was just kind of surreal you know? You don’t really think about it, you’re just grabbing stuff and leaving. Running.”

The American Red Cross was on scene helping displaced residents find a safe and warm place to stay. Firefighters say all 18 units are damaged, a lot of which was because of water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

