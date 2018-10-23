By Jamie Leary

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Three months after a fire ripped through a Westminster apartment complex, killing two people and injuring others, many are still rebuilding.

Westminster Fire officials said the flames spread quickly forcing several people to jump from their balconies.

Karah and Bryant Davis may have jumped as well had they not been expecting their first child.

CBS4’s Jamie Leary spoke with them the day after the fire. Bryant Davis told CBS4 then he covered his wife’s face hoping to save her from smoke inhalation.

On Tuesday, we met them again and despite still struggling to find a place to live, they have a healthy 2-week-old baby boy.

Karah interpreted for her husband who is hearing impaired. He could hardly contain how it felt to be a new father.

“He says he couldn’t even…” Karah continued with her own interpretation, smiling and said, “like after he cut the cord he just cried and cried and cried.”

The couple unfortunately let their renters insurance lapse one month prior to the fire and lost all their belongings. They community stepped in to help and gave more than $1,000 to a GoFundMe page.

Karah and Bryant are living with Karah’s mother to save money for a place of their own.

With most of the money going to the newborn, they have set up another GoFundMe. They would love an apartment, on the first floor with space for a nursery.

The American Red Cross helped initially, but the couple feels like the apartment should have done more to help the victims.

“I just feel like they left us in the wind to like fend for ourselves,” said Karah.

Authorities know the fire was set intentionally, but have not identified a suspect.

Attorneys with the Burg Simpson Law Firm are taking a close look at the fire. They agree with Westminster Fire, that it spread fast. They told CBS4’s Jamie Leary on Tuesday, they are still looking into red flags and are talking to victims about safety concerns.

Westminster Police continue to investigate.

