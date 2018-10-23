  • CBS4On Air

Peterson Air Force Base (credit: CBS)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Air Force says a Missouri-based B2 stealth bomber landed in Colorado Springs after an unspecified emergency.

A spokesman for the 21st Space Wing at Peterson Air Force Base, Sgt. Brian Bender, says the base’s first responders responded to an emergency involving the plane at about 4:20 a.m. Tuesday.

He referred questions about the bomber’s emergency to Whiteman Air Force Base in Warrensburg, Missouri because it is the aircraft’s home base.

Officials at the base did not immediately return a telephone message seeking comment.

The B2 costs about $1 billion, is designed to evade enemy radar and carries a two-person crew.

