  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMNCIS
    8:00 PMFBI
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aurora, Breast Cancer, Local TV, Louisa Drouet, UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, World Victory Tour

By Kathy Walsh

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A woman from Durango recently returned from what she calls her “World Victory Tour.” It was her way of celebrating completing treatment for breast cancer at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

Louisa Drouet didn’t just travel, she struck a yoga pose in all of the places she visited.

yoga breast cancer 5pkg frame 1838 Breast Cancer Warrior Takes Victory Tour After Treatment

(credit: Louisa Drouet)

To Louisa, yoga is freedom, strength and tranquility. It’s part of her celebration of life after months of fighting breast cancer.

yoga breast cancer 5pkg frame 975 Breast Cancer Warrior Takes Victory Tour After Treatment

(credit: CBS)

“I had a golf ball-sized tumor in my left breast,” she told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

yoga breast cancer 5pkg frame 810 Breast Cancer Warrior Takes Victory Tour After Treatment

(credit: Louisa Drouet)

She discovered the tumor on November 30, 2017. Louisa was 46 years old.

“I have never been so incredibly terrified in my life,” she said.

yoga breast cancer 5pkg frame 1075 Breast Cancer Warrior Takes Victory Tour After Treatment

(credit: Louisa Drouet)

The cancer was aggressive and had spread to her lymph nodes.

“My nature is to fight and be optimistic, so that’s what I’ve gone with,” Louisa said.

yoga breast cancer 5pkg frame 1135 Breast Cancer Warrior Takes Victory Tour After Treatment

(credit: Louisa Drouet)

Louisa put her trust in the doctors at UCHealth. She had a lumpectomy. She had 20 radiation treatments, eight sessions of chemotherapy. Louisa wore what’s called a cold cap to keep from losing all of her hair.

yoga breast cancer 5pkg frame 1195 Breast Cancer Warrior Takes Victory Tour After Treatment

(credit: Louisa Drouet)

“I felt really ugly, but really happy to be done,” she said.

yoga breast cancer 5pkg frame 1285 Breast Cancer Warrior Takes Victory Tour After Treatment

(credit: Louisa Drouet)

With treatment over, Louisa took off for what she called her “World Victory Tour.”

yoga breast cancer 5pkg frame 1555 Breast Cancer Warrior Takes Victory Tour After Treatment

(credit: Louisa Drouet)

She would strike favorite yoga poses in faraway places like Shanghai and Seoul, the Taj Mahal, a warrior pose in Japan.

yoga breast cancer 5pkg frame 1772 Breast Cancer Warrior Takes Victory Tour After Treatment

(credit: Louisa Drouet)

“Definitely me trying to show power and strength,” she explained.

It is strength she will need. On the day we met her, Louisa learned that recent test results may be troubling.

yoga breast cancer 5pkg frame 1705 Breast Cancer Warrior Takes Victory Tour After Treatment

(credit: Louisa Drouet)

“It’s very scary. You think you get to the other side and then there’s another step and it’s frustrating,” she said wiping away tears.

yoga breast cancer 5pkg frame 592 Breast Cancer Warrior Takes Victory Tour After Treatment

(credit: CBS)

She is deflated, but not defeated. After all, Louisa is a warrior.

yoga breast cancer 5pkg frame 157 Breast Cancer Warrior Takes Victory Tour After Treatment

(credit: CBS)

“This is life, you know, you get up and you walk forward,” she said.

If you think you’ve seen Louisa before, you may have. Her picture is on billboards, buses, buildings and even in a TV commercial featuring four UCHealth patients who overcame their conditions by always pushing and always fighting.

Kathy Walsh is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor and Health Specialist. She has been with CBS4 since 1984. She is always open to story ideas. Follow Kathy on Twitter @WalshCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s