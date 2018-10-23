By Matt Kroschel

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s a season-long reprieve for a controversial troll art instillation in Breckenridge. The town council voted 5-2 Tuesday night to allow the troll to stay where it currently sits.

Thousands have come to the open space near the Wellington neighborhood in the last several weeks to see “Izak Heartstone” the troll.

It’s forced town officials try to figure out what to do long term with the popular piece of art. The decision left many nearby neighbors furious.

“This is just wrong. It was supposed to be here for a few days in August, and now we are stuck dealing with it, and it’s destroying our property values,” neighbor Drew Kosmowski told CBS4 Tuesday.

The troll has grown so popular there are parking concerns, trespassing violations and noise. Some of the neighbors say they feel violated.

Council asked town staff to beef up signage and the public information campaign to make sure visitors are being respectful to the residents nearby.

They are trying to figure out if the troll could possibly be moved to a new location in town that would not impact residents.

Another concern raised is the trail to the troll. Staff said they may be forced to close the East section of the trail due to unsafe icy conditions.

For now, the troll will stay where it sits for the winter until officials make further decisions next spring.

Matt Kroschel